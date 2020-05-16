Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () More than 31,600 Italians have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak came to light on February 21, the third-highest death toll in the world after that of the United States and Britain.
International travel will be allowed in and out of Italy from June 3, as the government tries to restart the economy. Travel restrictions are being eased to allow people to move freely inside the region where they live as of Monday, and between regions starting June 3.
