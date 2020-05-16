Global  

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3

Hindu Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
More than 31,600 Italians have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak came to light on February 21, the third-highest death toll in the world after that of the United States and Britain.
Italy to lift international travel restrictions

Italy to lift international travel restrictions

 International travel will be allowed in and out of Italy from June 3, as the government tries to restart the economy. Travel restrictions are being eased to allow people to move freely inside the region where they live as of Monday, and between regions starting June 3.

United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions [Video]

United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions

The U.S. and Canada will likely extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21. The extension of the current travel ban comes amid efforts to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic. Both countries..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Italy to allow unrestricted travel starting June 3

Travelers can vacation in Italy once again as of June 3, the government announced. It's a major step for Italy, which is slowly starting to recover after one of...
Canada-U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Globe and Mail

The Canada-U.S. border is expected to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday.
