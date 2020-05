Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70 Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS’s “The NFL Today,” has died. She was 70. A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday at a Lexington hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder. Her children, Lincoln Tyler George Brown and CNN White House […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70 Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS’s “The NFL Today,” has died

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this