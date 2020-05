Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge rejected the request of convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to be let out of prison to research a coronavirus treatment, noting that probation officials viewed that claim as the type of "delusional self-aggrandizing behavior" that led to his conviction. U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto said in a nine-page ruling Saturday that the man known as the "Pharma Bro"...