Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Japan plunges into recession as US states start opening up

WorldNews Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Japan plunges into recession as US states start opening upNEW YORK (AP) — Japan’s economy plunged into recession in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic squelched business activity, while leaders in the U.S. and Europe are weighing the risks and rewards of lifting COVID-19 restrictions knowing that a vaccine could take years to develop. China, which reported just seven new cases on Monday, maintained tighter social distancing rules in parts of the northeastern province of Jilin after a cluster of cases of unknown origin turned up in the area. Two of the new cases were in Jilin and residents were being required to show certificates of health, including a recent negative nucleic acid test, if they wished to leave Jilin city, the province's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan sinks into recession, worst yet to come [Video]

Japan sinks into recession, worst yet to come

Japan has slipped into recession for the first time in four and a half years, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the global health crisis continues taking a heavy toll on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
Economists: Get Ready For Another Recession, America [Video]

Economists: Get Ready For Another Recession, America

Economic indicators released released this week revealed how severely the coronavirus pandemic is damaging the US economy. Business Insider reports recession in the United States is a foregone..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Japan slips into recession, worst yet to come as pandemic wreaks havoc

Japan's economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years, GDP data showed on Monday, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump...
Reuters

Key Japan indicator drops at fastest pace in nine years, signals steep recession

A key economic indicator in Japan fell at the fastest pace since 2011 in March and the government warned of a deep recession as the coronavirus crisis takes a...
Reuters India


Tweets about this