Japan plunges into recession as US states start opening up

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Japan sinks into recession, worst yet to come



Japan has slipped into recession for the first time in four and a half years, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the global health crisis continues taking a heavy toll on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26 Published 3 hours ago Economists: Get Ready For Another Recession, America



Economic indicators released released this week revealed how severely the coronavirus pandemic is damaging the US economy. Business Insider reports recession in the United States is a foregone.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on April 18, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Japan slips into recession, worst yet to come as pandemic wreaks havoc Japan's economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years, GDP data showed on Monday, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump...

Reuters 7 hours ago



Key Japan indicator drops at fastest pace in nine years, signals steep recession A key economic indicator in Japan fell at the fastest pace since 2011 in March and the government warned of a deep recession as the coronavirus crisis takes a...

Reuters India 6 days ago





Tweets about this