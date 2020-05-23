Social Distancing: Australia’s Relations With China – Analysis
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () By Felix K. Chang*
(FPRI) — Affronts to Australia by China’s top diplomat in Canberra and the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper reached new heights in April 2020. What prompted their verbal barbs was the Australian government’s backing for an independent review into the origins and spread of the novel...
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi while addressing press conference for the third session of National People's Conference asserted that while world will never be the same again, however, China will not stop moving forward. "COVID-19 has been an all around test on Chinese social system and governance...