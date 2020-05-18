Global  

Powell: Recovery may begin by summer, will likely be slow

Monday, 18 May 2020
Powell: Recovery may begin by summer, will likely be slowWASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed optimism Sunday that the U.S. economy can begin to recover from a devastating recession in the second half of the year, assuming the coronavirus doesn't erupt in a second wave. But he suggested that a full recovery won't likely be possible before the arrival of a vaccine. In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes," Powell noted that the economy was fundamentally healthy before the virus struck suddenly and forced widespread business shutdowns and tens of millions of layoffs. Once the outbreak has been contained, he said, the economy should be able to rebound “substantially.” Powell offered an overall positive message while warning...
