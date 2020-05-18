Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Don't ever talk trash to Black Jesus' among most unforgettable quotes from Michael Jordan in 'Last Dance'

USATODAY.com Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Fans who watched "The Last Dance" heard expletive-filled trash talk as well as emotional reflections from the Bulls' Michael Jordan and others.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Essence Content - Published
News video: Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine On Her Mother Juanita’s Absence From ‘The Last Dance’

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine On Her Mother Juanita’s Absence From ‘The Last Dance’ 00:45

 After the series finale of the hit ESPN docuseries, “The Last Dance,” Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan, addresses one question on some fans’ mi

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Jordan Claims He Had Food Poisoning in Legendary 'Flu Game' [Video]

Michael Jordan Claims He Had Food Poisoning in Legendary 'Flu Game'

Michael Jordan Claims He Had Food Poisoning in Legendary 'Flu Game' The Bulls icon is remembered for scoring 38 points while being very sick during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. Jordan was said to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
Top 10 Most Shocking Moments From The Last Dance [Video]

Top 10 Most Shocking Moments From The Last Dance

After watching this series, you realize they don’t call Michael Jordan the G.O.A.T for nothing. For this list, we’re looking at moments, incidents and stories recounted in this Netflix/ESPN..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Jordan agreed to 'The Last Dance' documentary, thanks to LeBron James, Allen Iverson, Adam Silver

Jordan had to approve before any of the footage from his final season in the NBA could be used
CBS Sports Also reported by •Mid-Day

What AFL legends took from Jordan's Last Dance

Wayne Carey has been fascinated by the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance.
The Age


Tweets about this

Chuyguerrero95

Jesus Felix Guerrero Don't ever talk trash to Black Jesus. 6 minutes ago

xerfing

Chris M @Ernestou "Don't ever trash talk black Jesus" 20 minutes ago

_kyleegbert

Kyle Egbert Don’t ever talk trash to black Jesus #TheLastDance 53 minutes ago

Russfryy

breadfruit 📟 "Don't ever talk trash to Black Jesus" lmaoo what's wrong with Micheal Jordan?? 1 hour ago

iKanz24

Sean @Jki1986 MJ called himself that lol. In 87 when Reggie talked***MJ busted his***in the 2nd and said “don’t eve… https://t.co/gVdw2pDSJJ 1 hour ago

tiagogomescard1

Tiago Cardoso Don't ever talk trash to Black Jesus. The Last Dance (2020) https://t.co/48wvk17tEn 1 hour ago

uKingPlays

King 🇯🇵 Been seeing too much Black ops 1 slander lately, the most balanced COD ever, some of the best maps and streaks ever… https://t.co/Z39w1e2XJz 2 hours ago

xmclevelx

Vince McLevel "Don't ever talk trash to Black Jesus." — Jordan to former Indiana Pacers star Reggie Miller when Miller was a roo… https://t.co/TKYM1H9OaZ 2 hours ago