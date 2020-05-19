Global  

Cost of spreading virus weighed on Home Depot in early 2020

Seattle Times Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — The cost of the spreading coronavirus pandemic dragged on profits early in the year at Home Depot. Sales did rise as homeowners rushed to pick up essential supplies but on Tuesday, the home improvement chain pulled its financial guidance for the year with so much still unknown about the spread and duration […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Home Depot profit drops on crisis costs

Home Depot profit drops on crisis costs 01:10

 Home Depot's quarterly profit fell and missed estimates Tuesday, as the home improvement chain spent about $850 million on benefits for employees keeping its stores and warehouses running through the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.

