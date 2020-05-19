Cost of spreading virus weighed on Home Depot in early 2020
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () ATLANTA (AP) — The cost of the spreading coronavirus pandemic dragged on profits early in the year at Home Depot. Sales did rise as homeowners rushed to pick up essential supplies but on Tuesday, the home improvement chain pulled its financial guidance for the year with so much still unknown about the spread and duration […]
Home Depot's quarterly profit fell and missed estimates Tuesday, as the home improvement chain spent about $850 million on benefits for employees keeping its stores and warehouses running through the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Home Depot is the #17 analyst pick. Despite being ranked..
