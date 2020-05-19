Tropical Storm Arthur spins out to sea, will drench Bermuda
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Tropical Storm Arthur moved further out to sea Tuesday and was expected to dissipate into a depression before dumping heavy rain on Bermuda later in the week. The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season sent rain over North Carolina Monday and forecasters warned to expect dangerous surf and rip currents for another day […]
Tropical Storm Arthur brought heavy rain to North Carolina’s coast on Monday as forecasters warned that the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season could also spread life-threatening surf and rip currents will spread along U.S. East coast beaches in the days ahead.