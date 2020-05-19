Global  

Tropical Storm Arthur spins out to sea, will drench Bermuda

Seattle Times Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Arthur moved further out to sea Tuesday and was expected to dissipate into a depression before dumping heavy rain on Bermuda later in the week. The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season sent rain over North Carolina Monday and forecasters warned to expect dangerous surf and rip currents for another day […]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Arthur Hits North Carolina Coast With Rain

Tropical Storm Arthur Hits North Carolina Coast With Rain 00:23

 Tropical Storm Arthur brought heavy rain to North Carolina’s coast on Monday as forecasters warned that the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season could also spread life-threatening surf and rip currents will spread along U.S. East coast beaches in the days ahead.

