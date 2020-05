Recent related videos from verified sources Trump Is Over Fox News



After Fox News’ Neil Cavuto ripped President Donald Trump for saying he takes hydroxychloroquine, Trump shot back. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:40 Published 4 hours ago President Trump Using Controversial Anti-Malaria Drug



President Trump says he's taking the controversial anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to help prevent the coronavirus. It comes as a pharmaceutical company says it's making progress on a possible.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:17 Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pompeo Denies Firing of IG Was Political Retaliation, Claims He Wasn’t Aware of Investigation Secretary of State *Mike Pompeo* has now responded to the firing of State Department IG *Steve Linick*, confirming that he spoke with President *Donald Trump*...

Mediaite 21 hours ago



State Department watchdog was investigating arms sales; Pompeo denies retaliation Lawmakers on Capitol Hill want answers after President Trump said he fired the inspector general at the State Department at the request of Secretary of State...

CBS News 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this