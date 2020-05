Spain’s leader asks parliament for 2 more weeks of lockdown Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister appears before parliament on Wednesday to ask for its endorsement to extend the state of emergency that his government has used to rein in the country’s coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 27,000 people. It would be the fifth two-week extension to the state of emergency, which is […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Spain Extends Coronavirus Lockdown To April 26



According to Reuters, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will request for parliament to extend lockdown measures until April 26. As of Saturday, Spain’s total death toll rose to 11,744, making.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on April 4, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this