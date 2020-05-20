Fighter jet crashes in Florida; pilot ejects and survives
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An Air Force fighter jet crashed while landing at a Florida base, but the pilot was able to eject and survived. The F-35A Lightning II crashed Tuesday night on the base as the pilot returned from a routine training flight, the public affairs office at Eglin Air Force Base near Tampa […]
