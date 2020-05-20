Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fighter jet crashes in Florida; pilot ejects and survives

Seattle Times Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An Air Force fighter jet crashed while landing at a Florida base, but the pilot was able to eject and survived. The F-35A Lightning II crashed Tuesday night on the base as the pilot returned from a routine training flight, the public affairs office at Eglin Air Force Base near Tampa […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fighter Pilot Breaks Down Flying Scenes from Movies [Video]

Fighter Pilot Breaks Down Flying Scenes from Movies

Former Navy fighter pilot Matthew "Whiz" Buckley breaks down battle scenes from movies, including 'Top Gun,' 'Pearl harbor' and 'Behind Enemy Lines.' Follow Whiz Buckley on Social:..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 23:21Published
Watch: Mig-29 fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot ejects safely [Video]

Watch: Mig-29 fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot ejects safely

An Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed near the Rurki Kalan village in Punjab's Nawanshahr district this morning. The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely and has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fighter jet crashes at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida; pilot ejected and taken to hospital

An F-22 fighter jet crashed Friday at the Eglin Air Force Base reservation. The plane wasn't part of the flyover planned to honor coronavirus workers.  
Delawareonline

Fighter jet crashes at Eglin Air Force Base; pilot ejected and taken to base hospital

An F-22 fighter jet crashed Friday at the Eglin Air Force Base reservation. The plane wasn't part of the flyover planned to honor coronavirus workers.  
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this