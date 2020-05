You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Comey mum on email suggesting move to freeze out Flynn, as Rice says she ignored advice A newly declassified email that former National Security Adviser Susan Rice sent herself on President Trump’s inauguration day has raised new questions about...

FOXNews.com 9 hours ago



Rice penned Inauguration Day email at White House counsel’s direction A newly declassified email that former national security adviser Susan Rice sent to herself documenting a January 2017 Oval Office meeting with former President...

FOXNews.com 7 hours ago





Tweets about this