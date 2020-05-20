Global  

Trump says he will finish his hydroxychloroquine regime 'in a day or two'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Trump said that he will soon finish his preventative hydroxychloroquine regimen after announcing Monday he was taking the drug, despite warnings.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Getting COVID-19

Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Getting COVID-19 00:32

 President Donald Trump announces he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medicine. Despite medical warnings from the FDA to not use the drug against the coronavirus, Trump is using it. He said: “I’ve been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day.” According to Reuters,...

