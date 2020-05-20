Trump says he will finish his hydroxychloroquine regime 'in a day or two'

President Donald Trump announces he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medicine. Despite medical warnings from the FDA to not use the drug against the coronavirus, Trump is using it. He said: “I’ve been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day.” According to Reuters,...
