Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Little Richard was remembered not just as a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer but a man of generosity and faith at a memorial service at his alma mater where he was laid to rest Wednesday. Mourners gathered at Oakwood University to pay their respects, many wearing face masks and standing a few […] 👓 View full article