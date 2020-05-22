Global  

Khashoggi’s Sons Forgive Saudi Killers, Sparing 5 Execution

Friday, 22 May 2020
Khashoggi’s Sons Forgive Saudi Killers, Sparing 5 ExecutionThe family of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi announced Friday they have forgiven his Saudi killers, giving legal reprieve to the five government agents convicted of his murder who’d been sentenced to execution. “We, the sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we forgive those who killed our father as we seek reward from God Almighty,” wrote one of his sons, Salah Khashoggi, on Twitter. Salah Khashoggi, who lives in Saudi Arabia and has received financial...
