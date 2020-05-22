Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: fight to 'liberate Palestine' is 'Islamic duty'

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Iran's supreme leader said it was an "Islamic duty" to fight for the "liberation of Iran's supreme leader said it was an "Islamic duty" to fight for the "liberation of Palestine " in a landmark speech Friday amid rising tensions with regional arch-enemy Israel Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lashed out at Western nations and their Arab "puppets" for supporting the Jewish state, in his first ever address marking Quds ( Jerusalem ) Day. The 80-year-old leader also appeared to confirm for the first time that Iran has helped to provide Palestinians with arms. The remarks came at the end of a week that saw Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launch a Twitter tirade against Khamenei and the two sides...


