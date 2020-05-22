Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: fight to 'liberate Palestine' is 'Islamic duty'

WorldNews Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: fight to 'liberate Palestine' is 'Islamic duty'Iran's supreme leader said it was an "Islamic duty" to fight for the "liberation of Palestine" in a landmark speech Friday amid rising tensions with regional arch-enemy Israel. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lashed out at Western nations and their Arab "puppets" for supporting the Jewish state, in his first ever address marking Quds (Jerusalem) Day. The 80-year-old leader also appeared to confirm for the first time that Iran has helped to provide Palestinians with arms. The remarks came at the end of a week that saw Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launch a Twitter tirade against Khamenei and the two sides...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran's Supreme Leader: Americans To Be Expelled From Iraq, Syria [Video]

Iran's Supreme Leader: Americans To Be Expelled From Iraq, Syria

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that Americans are to be expelled from Iraq and Syria. Khamenei said Americans’ actions in the region had led to them being hated. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran’s Khamenei Calls Israel a ‘Cancerous Tumor’ in Middle East

Iran’s Khamenei Calls Israel a ‘Cancerous Tumor’ in Middle EastIran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Palestinians on Friday to continue their uprising against Israel, suggesting the Israeli government was...
WorldNews

Iran 'Will Support' Anyone Fighting Israel: Ayatollah Khamenei

(MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei TEHRAN- Iran will support any nation or group that fights Israel, Supreme Leader Ay...
MENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this