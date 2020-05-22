Global  

Car wash worker returns stimulus check discovered in trash

Seattle Times Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A car wash worker in North Carolina found treasure amid the business’s trash when he discovered a $1,200 IRS stimulus check mixed in with the garbage. Antonio Hernandez was taking out the trash at the Greenville car wash when he spotted the payment in the can, WITN-TV quoted his daughter, Michelle […]
