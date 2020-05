Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf early Saturday, sending a thick plume of smoke over the waterfront and at one point threatening to spread to a historic World War II-era ship. No injuries have been reported and firefighters were making multiple searches to ensure no one was […] 👓 View full article