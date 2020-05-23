Some Americans Believe in Bill Gates’ Alleged Involvement in COVID-19 Plot, Poll Shows
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () Anti-vaccine campaigners have repeatedly accused Bill Gates of being involved in conspiracy theories pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. The Microsoft co-founder, meanwhile, has contributed millions of dollars to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and testing, as part of global efforts to fight the virus. More than 40%...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a coronavirus testing program in Seattle to stop working. The FDA said the Bill Gates-backed program must wait for additional approval from them. According..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates via video conferencing on May 14. The dignitaries discussed global response to COVID-19. They also..