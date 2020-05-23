Global  

Some Americans Believe in Bill Gates’ Alleged Involvement in COVID-19 Plot, Poll Shows

WorldNews Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Some Americans Believe in Bill Gates’ Alleged Involvement in COVID-19 Plot, Poll ShowsAnti-vaccine campaigners have repeatedly accused Bill Gates of being involved in conspiracy theories pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. The Microsoft co-founder, meanwhile, has contributed millions of dollars to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and testing, as part of global efforts to fight the virus. More than 40%...
