Some Americans Believe in Bill Gates’ Alleged Involvement in COVID-19 Plot, Poll Shows

Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Anti-vaccine campaigners have repeatedly accused Anti-vaccine campaigners have repeatedly accused Bill Gates of being involved in conspiracy theories pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. The Microsoft co-founder, meanwhile, has contributed millions of dollars to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and testing, as part of global efforts to fight the virus. More than 40%... 👓 View full article

