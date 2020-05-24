Has Dominic Cummings met his Waterloo? Breach of coronavirus lockdown a classic case of 'do as I say and not as I do'
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () JUST when you thought the Government's handling of the coronavirus crisis couldn't sink any lower, along comes Dominic Cummings. At worst, the Prime Minister's top aide is a first-class hypocrite for breaking the very lockdown rules he helped to write. At best - if you accept his reasons for that journey - he is a selfish sod. Because what type of man would want his elderly parents to be around a child potentially infected with a virus which can be lethal for the old? Not a very admirable one. Dominic Cummings isn't a single mother on a council housing estate in a desperate situation with no options. Read More Belfast murder victim Kieran Wylie killed over...
The Liberal Democrats' acting leader Sir Ed Davey says he hopes the prime minister "will act, and act swiftly" following Dominic Cummings' alleged breach of coronavirus lockdown guidelines. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...