Has Dominic Cummings met his Waterloo? Breach of coronavirus lockdown a classic case of 'do as I say and not as I do'

WorldNews Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Has Dominic Cummings met his Waterloo? Breach of coronavirus lockdown a classic case of 'do as I say and not as I do'JUST when you thought the Government's handling of the coronavirus crisis couldn't sink any lower, along comes Dominic Cummings. At worst, the Prime Minister's top aide is a first-class hypocrite for breaking the very lockdown rules he helped to write. At best - if you accept his reasons for that journey - he is a selfish sod. Because what type of man would want his elderly parents to be around a child potentially infected with a virus which can be lethal for the old? Not a very admirable one. Dominic Cummings isn't a single mother on a council housing estate in a desperate situation with no options. Read More Belfast murder victim Kieran Wylie killed over...
