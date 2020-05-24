Global  

Cyber security review may spell end for Huawei 5G deal

WorldNews Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Cyber security review may spell end for Huawei 5G dealThe National Cyber Security Agency in the UK is expected to conclude that US sanctions against Huawei will make it impossible to use the Chinese company’s technology as planned for 5G networks. The emergency review, announced on Sunday, is designed to pave the way for Downing Street to push for the total elimination of Huawei equipment in British phone networks by 2023 and quell a Conservative backbench revolt. That move will amount to a hasty reversal of the policy announced by ministers in...
