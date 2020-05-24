Former Hong Kong governor: China's proposed national security law should be on G7 agenda
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () The United Kingdom should ensure that China's efforts to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong are on the agenda for the G7 meeting in June, Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong wrote in the Financial Times newspaper on Sunday.
A Chinese proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases there, raising fears of direct law enforcement and what U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called a “death knell” for the city’s autonomy. Olivia Chan reports.
The former governor of Hong Kong Lord Patten has called on Boris Johnson to hold up Britain's 'political and moral obligation' to protect the territory from China's plans to impose new security laws...