Former Hong Kong governor: China's proposed national security law should be on G7 agenda

Reuters Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
The United Kingdom should ensure that China's efforts to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong are on the agenda for the G7 meeting in June, Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong wrote in the Financial Times newspaper on Sunday.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
