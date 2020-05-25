Global  

Woods & Manning beat Brady & Mickelson in $20m charity match

BBC News Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson raised $20m for coronavirus relief efforts in The Match: Champions for Charity.
Recent related news from verified sources

Mickelson, Woods have gamemanship on full tilt ahead of charity match

Phil Mickelson appears to be brimming with confidence heading into longtime rival Tiger Woods' backyard at Sunday's "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf...
CBC.ca

Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning beat Tom Brady & Phil Mickelson in $20m charity match

Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson raised $20m for coronavirus relief efforts in The Match: Champions for Charity.
BBC News


