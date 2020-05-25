Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wildcats star Cotton to return to Perth for 2020-21 season

The Age Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The news comes less than a month after Cotton announced he was opting out of his Wildcats contract.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Cotton back at Wildcats, after walking out less than a month ago

Two-time MVP Bryce Cotton has returned to NBL champions Perth Wildcats for three more seasons, having exercised his right to opt out of his previous deal in...
The Age


Tweets about this

rooboystar

Cameron Johnson RT @ESPNAusNZ: Huge news for the @NBL and the @PerthWildcats, with Bryce Cotton leaning towards returning to Perth. Via @OlgunUluc https… 3 days ago

onpointcarl

Carl RT @OlgunUluc: Sources: Bryce Cotton is leaning toward returning to the Perth Wildcats, but is still considering two "serious offers". My l… 3 days ago

fit4footy

Don Scott ⚫🔴⚅⚂🎬🎞🎥 Some absolutely great news to brighten my Saturday. Let's hope so hey @PerthWildcats? https://t.co/nokuMlfD6x 3 days ago

CalkinMatthew

matthew calkin RT @Mick_Soh: Wouldn’t that be amazing https://t.co/kYpGxYQjqf 3 days ago

Mick_Soh

MickSohbishi Wouldn’t that be amazing https://t.co/kYpGxYQjqf 3 days ago

OlgunUluc

Olgun Uluc In my story: I'm told we should expect Cotton to make a decision next week. https://t.co/Gij0wFHIbP 3 days ago

OlgunUluc

Olgun Uluc Sources: Bryce Cotton is leaning toward returning to the Perth Wildcats, but is still considering two "serious offe… https://t.co/77bxyMpsBt 3 days ago

ESPNAusNZ

ESPN Australia & NZ Huge news for the @NBL and the @PerthWildcats, with Bryce Cotton leaning towards returning to Perth. Via… https://t.co/sFWUQ35l4m 3 days ago