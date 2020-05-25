Global  

Americans make low-key Memorial Day tributes, coronavirus overshadowing events

Reuters Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Americans paid a low-key tribute to those who died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces on Monday, with many Memorial Day events canceled because of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed nearly 100,000 people in the United States alone.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Memorial Day Tributes Continue With Social Distancing In Mind

Memorial Day Tributes Continue With Social Distancing In Mind 01:40

 The coronavirus pandemic is changing but not canceling Memorial Day salutes to our fallen war heroes; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

