Americans make low-key Memorial Day tributes, coronavirus overshadowing events
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Americans paid a low-key tribute to those who died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces on Monday, with many Memorial Day events canceled because of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed nearly 100,000 people in the United States alone.
The Bay Area celebrated this Memorial Day after months inside during the shelter in place order. With warm weather blanketing the region, Andria Borba reports, the crowds came out in full force for the..