Smoke from Australia’s huge bushfires linked to hundreds of deaths

WorldNews Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Smoke from Australia’s huge bushfires linked to hundreds of deathsSydney — Smoke from Australia's deadly recent bushfires is linked to an estimated 445 deaths and more than 4,000 hospitalisations over several months, a government inquiry heard Tuesday. More than 30 people died as a direct cause of the blazes and thousands of homes were destroyed in late 2019 and early 2020, leaving affected...
