Smoke from Australia’s huge bushfires linked to hundreds of deaths
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Sydney — Smoke from Australia's deadly recent bushfires is linked to an estimated 445 deaths and more than 4,000 hospitalisations over several months, a government inquiry heard Tuesday. More than 30 people died as a direct cause of the blazes and thousands of homes were destroyed in late 2019 and early 2020, leaving affected...
Occurred on December 30, 2019 / Flaggy Creek, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: "Huge pyrocumales storm cloud generated by the bushfire smoke. These are very rare, this is the only one I've ever..