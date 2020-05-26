Smoke from Australia’s huge bushfires linked to hundreds of deaths

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Smoke from Australia's deadly recent bushfires is linked to an estimated 445 deaths and more than 4,000 hospitalisations over several months, a government inquiry heard Tuesday. More than 30 people died as a direct cause of the blazes and thousands of homes were destroyed in late 2019 and early 2020, leaving affected...


