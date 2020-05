Sheryl Kahn Trump asks whether he should take insulin despite not being diabetic https://t.co/EcHsGVh0tA via @usatoday 59 seconds ago

sassy dog #MostStupidPresidentEver #HeIsTotallyIgnorant Trump asks whether he should be taking insulin despite not being… https://t.co/I1ivzfTAjB 2 minutes ago

tammi myers RT @northjersey: Trump asks whether he should take insulin despite not being diabetic https://t.co/KaQoPVgIrQ 4 minutes ago

The Real Stable Genius™ RT @donna_dishman: Trump ponders taking insulin despite not being diabetic https://t.co/7aIK1vzJc1 5 minutes ago

BobG. Trump asks whether he should take insulin despite not being diabetic https://t.co/myjEmqtFLf via @YahooNews And th… https://t.co/OIoKR84MK6 7 minutes ago

rodney urbanski Being a diabetic I can suggest to IQ45 this wouldn't be a great idea, but† I'm not a Dr. Trump asks whether he sho… https://t.co/tPp6EFmicI 11 minutes ago

Cat Herder This is not a person who has to be stupid. He's just too lazy to be smart. Trump asks whether he should take insul… https://t.co/Gy30N4uKt1 16 minutes ago