Cuomo to press Trump on reviving U.S. economy with roads, bridges in White House meeting

Reuters Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will press President Donald Trump to invest in the nation's roads, bridges and rails during a White House meeting on Wednesday as U.S. states begin to reopen after the coronavirus outbreak left the economy in tatters.
