October window may open for IPL as ICC board discusses to postpone T20 World Cup to 2022: Report
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () The decision to postpone this year's T20 World Cup in Australia to 2022 might open up a window for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in October. The decision about the World Cup is expected to be formalised when the International Cricket Council's (ICC) all-powerful board holds a teleconference on Thursday.
