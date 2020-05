Related videos from verified sources Brazil's Indigenous tribes: COVID-19 spreading in Amazon region



As coronavirus pandemic spreads in Brazil, its Indigenous communities are taking a disproportionate hit. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:03 Published 4 days ago Brazil's Indigenous tribes face multiple threats



Brazil's Indigenous tribes say they are facing a double threat - the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the exploitation of their lands. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Indigenous leader calls for help in Brazil's biggest reserve RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — As the coronavirus spreads into indigenous lands in Brazil, killing at least 40 people so far by the government's count, the first two...

SeattlePI.com 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this