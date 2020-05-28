Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Heather Locklear's daughter looks just like mom in her old Bon Jovi shirt: 'Got it from my mama'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Heather Locklear's daughter is taking some style tips from her mama. Ava Sambora, 22, took to Instagram to show of her mom's Bon Jovi shirt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Son Gifts Hug Machine to his Mom on Mother's Day During Quarantine [Video]

Son Gifts Hug Machine to his Mom on Mother's Day During Quarantine

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this family was pas practicing social distancing amongst one another. On Mother's Day, all this mom asked for was a hug. So her son made a hugging machine for her using..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Mom Poop Pranks Toddler and Makes Her Cry [Video]

Mom Poop Pranks Toddler and Makes Her Cry

This mom pulled a poop prank on her four-year-old daughter. She made her daughter believe that the toilet paper roll she touched had poop on it, instead of the chocolate pudding which she had put to..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Heather Locklear and daughter Ava, 22, look like twins wearing the same Bon Jovi vintage tee

Heather Locklear's daughter, Ava Sambora, is taking a page straight out of her famous mom's book.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

LucianCordray

Lucian Cordray It's okay to drool....and the daughter's hot too. How many of us had Heather Locklear's poster hanging in our bedro… https://t.co/hRdHDdtvp8 27 minutes ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Heather Locklear's daughter looks just like mom in her old Bon Jovi shirt: 'Got it from my mama' https://t.co/WbhrvUjqWS 2 hours ago