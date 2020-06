Williamson seeks to avoid answering ex-agent’s questions Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

MIAMI (AP) — Attorneys for NBA rookie Zion Williamson seek to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. In a Florida court filing last week, Williamson’s attorneys say those questions are “nothing more than a fishing expedition […] 👓 View full article

Judge denies Williamson bid to nix improper-benefits inquiry A Florida judge has denied NBA rookie Zion Williamson's attempt to block his former marketing agent's effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about...

Seattle Times 8 hours ago



