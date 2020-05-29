Global  

Donald Trump: Twitter hides tweet for 'gloryfiying violence'

Deutsche Welle Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The post, referring to the unrest in Minneapolis, can now only be viewed if users click past a disclaimer. It's the latest in a growing row between the White House and the social media giant.
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Twitter Hides Trump's Tweet Calling For Protestors To Be Shot

Twitter Hides Trump's Tweet Calling For Protestors To Be Shot 00:50

 According to Gizmodo, the White House reposted President Trump’s tweet which calls for Americans protesting police brutality in Minneapolis to be shot. On Friday, Twitter hid Trump's original tweet and the White House's repost behind a label for “glorifying violence.” People are protesting in...

Related videos from verified sources

Twitter Flags White House's Tweet For 'Glorifying Violence' [Video]

Twitter Flags White House's Tweet For 'Glorifying Violence'

Twitter flagged tweets from both President Trump and the White House on Friday.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:40Published
Jack Dorsey defends fact-checking Donald Trump's tweet [Video]

Jack Dorsey defends fact-checking Donald Trump's tweet

Jack Dorsey defends fact-checking Donald Trump's tweet The micro-blogging platform put a warning label in the post and a subsequent tweet, after the politician made a claim without providing any..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump: Twitter hides tweet for 'glorifying violence'

The post, referring to the unrest in Minneapolis, can now only be viewed if users click past a disclaimer. It's the latest in a growing row between the White...
Deutsche Welle

Twitter hides Trump 'shooting' tweet over 'glorification of violence'

Twitter has hidden one of two recent tweets from US President Donald Trump, saying it “violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence.” The tweet in...
engadget

