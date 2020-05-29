Donald Trump: Twitter hides tweet for 'gloryfiying violence'
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The post, referring to the unrest in Minneapolis, can now only be viewed if users click past a disclaimer. It's the latest in a growing row between the White House and the social media giant.
According to Gizmodo, the White House reposted President Trump’s tweet which calls for Americans protesting police brutality in Minneapolis to be shot.
On Friday, Twitter hid Trump's original tweet and the White House's repost behind a label for “glorifying violence.”
People are protesting in...