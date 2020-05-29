Global  

Virus ignited in U.S. no earlier than mid-January, study says

Seattle Times Friday, 29 May 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — The spark that started the U.S. coronavirus epidemic arrived during a three-week window from mid-January to early February, before the nation halted travel from China, according to the most comprehensive federal study to date of when the virus began spreading. That means anyone in the U.S. who thought they had the […]
