Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Derek Chauvin, Officer Involved in George Floyd's Death, Arrested After Four Days of Protests

WorldNews Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Derek Chauvin, Officer Involved in George Floyd's Death, Arrested After Four Days of ProtestsCommissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington announced Friday afternoon that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by state authorities. Chauvin was one of four police officers...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Four Cops Fired Over George Floyd Death

Four Cops Fired Over George Floyd Death 01:09

 Four police officers were fired over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US protests rage over George Floyd’s death [Video]

US protests rage over George Floyd’s death

The death of George Floyd has sparked angry protests and has led to a former officer being charged with third-degree murder.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:19Published
Downtown LA Protests Turn Violent As Demonstrators, Police Clash; Looting Reported [Video]

Downtown LA Protests Turn Violent As Demonstrators, Police Clash; Looting Reported

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department clashed with protesters in downtown Los Angeles Friday night as they demonstrated against the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody In George Floyd’s Death

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests, rioting and outcry across the...
CBS 2

'At breaking point': Australian professor stuck in chaotic Minneapolis

Demonstrators in Minneapolis - where police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder over George Floyd's death -  were met by the United States National...
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

bigfraser94

Kyle Fraser RT @GeorgetownLaw: Why did it take 4 days to arrest the officer involved in the death of George Floyd? "It’s going to be a harder case to c… 43 seconds ago

Yo_kaii

Check mon MYM RT @EgyptianWeeknd: BREAKING NEWS: Tou Thao, one of the officers involved in the death of #GeorgeFloyd, has a sister who’s married to Derek… 5 minutes ago

pmjamilla

Philip Jamilla RT @nowthisnews: Officer Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd on May 25, has be… 7 minutes ago

Akazo

Oluphumee RT @alexsalvinews: Kellie Chauvin—the wife of the officer involved in the death of George Floyd—sends her condolences to the victim’s famil… 7 minutes ago

Hearing4Kids

Sebastian Hendricks RT briandavidearp: RT nowthisnews: MINN. LAW ENFORCEMENT SPEAKS: Officer Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis polic… https://t.co/DSlTS3UCwX 8 minutes ago

eyzwydshut

Laura_May RT @Inevitable_ET: 15. Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officer who allegedly caused the death of George Floyd, is ma… 9 minutes ago

Fried49G

JoAnn G Fried RT @phscoop: Derek Chauvin, the officer involved in George Floyd’s death, is taken into custody https://t.co/GMQ7guM41n 10 minutes ago

jjkbbyboo

•_• RT @MSNBC: "He clearly committed murder," Sen. Harris says following the arrest of fmr. Minneapolis police offer Derek Chauvin. "We now kno… 13 minutes ago