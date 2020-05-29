Derek Chauvin, Officer Involved in George Floyd's Death, Arrested After Four Days of Protests
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington announced Friday afternoon that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by state authorities. Chauvin was one of four police officers...
Demonstrators in Minneapolis - where police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder over George Floyd's death - were met by the United States National... Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •USATODAY.com
