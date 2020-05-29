Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World's Oldest Man Bob Weighton Dies From Cancer Aged 112

WorldNews Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
World's Oldest Man Bob Weighton Dies From Cancer Aged 112The world's oldest man has died from cancer at the age of 112, his family have said. A Yorkshire-born former teacher and engineer, Bob Weighton died peacefully in his sleep from cancer, on the morning of Thursday, May 28 at his flat in Alton, Hampshire. Confirming his death to the PA new agency, his family said in a statement: "With great sadness, the Weighton family announces the death of our beloved Bob Weighton. "He died peacefully in his sleep, from cancer, on the morning of Thursday 28 May 2020 at his flat in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: World's oldest man dies aged 112

World's oldest man dies aged 112 00:32

 The world’s oldest man, Bob Weighton, from Alton, Hampshire, has died aged 112 from cancer, his family has confirmed to PA.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Study reveals pregnancy reprograms breast cells, reducing cancer risk [Video]

Study reveals pregnancy reprograms breast cells, reducing cancer risk

An early age of pregnancy (25 years and younger) is known to reduce the overall risk of breast cancer by over 30%, suggests findings of a recent study. CSHL Assistant Professor Camila dos Santos spent..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
How Bob Krist spent decades traveling the world [Video]

How Bob Krist spent decades traveling the world

Since 1976, Bob Krist has been traveling the world and documenting faraway cultures and places for magazines like National Geographic and the Smithsonian. Bob, who lives in San Miguel de Allende with..

Credit: Lifers     Duration: 03:28Published

Related news from verified sources

World's oldest man Bob Weighton dies from cancer aged 112

World's oldest man Bob Weighton dies from cancer aged 112Mr Weighton, from Hampshire, took up the title of the oldest man in the world last month after the death of the previous holder Chitetsu Watanabe.
Daily Record Also reported by •Hereford TimesIndependentBBC NewsSurrey MirrorKhaleej Times

Tweets about this

joubert_oswaldo

Oz wall doe Joe beer RT @cnnphilippines: Robert Weighton, the world's oldest man, died on Thursday at the age of 112, his family confirmed in a statement. https… 5 minutes ago

thiruna18987352

Thirunavukarasu RT @robdn: “With great sadness, the Weighton family announces the death of our beloved Bob Weighton. “He died peacefully in his sleep from… 9 minutes ago

cnnphilippines

CNN Philippines Robert Weighton, the world's oldest man, died on Thursday at the age of 112, his family confirmed in a statement. https://t.co/7v2UV3UyB4 45 minutes ago

K3lli3ann3

Kellyanne Proudlove RT @BBCNews: World's oldest man Bob Weighton dies, aged 112 https://t.co/ULsYdDqdBk 5 hours ago

ThePressofAC

Press of AC World's oldest man, the UK's Robert Weighton, dies 'peacefully in his sleep' at 112 https://t.co/hZ7RZQfG65 6 hours ago

Ninecomau

Nine.com.au The man had cancer and died peacefully in his sleep at his own home. ❤️ https://t.co/QKrcE9E4er 6 hours ago

EZ_Lerner

#StayIn 😔🏡 RT @people: World's Oldest Man Bob Weighton Dies at 112 from Cancer: 'A Role Model to Us All' https://t.co/p6gXu5BWf8 6 hours ago

bah_rangga

sayamahcumasupir1110 RT @Newsweek: World's oldest man Bob Weighton dies from cancer aged 112 https://t.co/3R9BpazzbW 7 hours ago