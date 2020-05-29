World's Oldest Man Bob Weighton Dies From Cancer Aged 112
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The world's oldest man has died from cancer at the age of 112, his family have said. A Yorkshire-born former teacher and engineer, Bob Weighton died peacefully in his sleep from cancer, on the morning of Thursday, May 28 at his flat in Alton, Hampshire. Confirming his death to the PA new agency, his family said in a statement: "With great sadness, the Weighton family announces the death of our beloved Bob Weighton. "He died peacefully in his sleep, from cancer, on the morning of Thursday 28 May 2020 at his flat in...
