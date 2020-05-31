Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sadness, fury, violence in Seattle over death of George Floyd. Durkan calls for curfew, National Guard

Seattle Times Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
The demonstrations started peacefully and with passion. The Rev. Dr. Leslie Braxton told a crowd at Westlake Center, "We're tired of police terrorism. We're tired of blackness being a crime." But the day collapsed into chaos, with cars torched, looting, Molotov cocktails thrown, tear gas filling the air.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: National Guard Now In Minneapolis After Third Night Of Protests In Wake Of George Floyd Death

National Guard Now In Minneapolis After Third Night Of Protests In Wake Of George Floyd Death 02:01

 The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to try to control the situation in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, protests have turned violent with a number of buildings burned and businesses destroyed. CBS's Ian Lee has...

Related videos from verified sources

Several U.S. Cities Placed Under Curfew Following Violent Protests Over George Floyd's Death [Video]

Several U.S. Cities Placed Under Curfew Following Violent Protests Over George Floyd's Death

Protests continued Saturday across the country. Because of the growing violence, at least two dozen cities are now under some sort of curfew; Michael George reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published
Up to $70,000 of merchandise stolen from Trend Benderz in overnight Milwaukee looting [Video]

Up to $70,000 of merchandise stolen from Trend Benderz in overnight Milwaukee looting

The Mayor of Glendale joined TMJ4 News at 10 to discuss his city's curfew, which started at 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:56Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this