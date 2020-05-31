Global  

George Floyd killing: Curfews ignored as US race protests rage

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Protesters have defied night-time curfews, as anger at the police killing of George Floyd spreads to more US cities. President Trump has warned states to get tough or he'll send in the military.
