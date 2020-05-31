George Floyd killing: Curfews ignored as US race protests rage
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Protesters have defied night-time curfews, as anger at the police killing of George Floyd spreads to more US cities. President Trump has warned states to get tough or he'll send in the military.
Peaceful rallies turned into protests for a third night in Minneapolis. With arson, looting, and vandalism, protesters expressed their rage over the death of an unarmed black man. George Floyd was recorded on video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck. According to...
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London to protest after the killing of George Floyd in the US. Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Protests..