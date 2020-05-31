Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU urges post-Brexit trade deal amid coronavirus crisis

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Ahead of the fourth round of Brexit talks, the EU's chief negotiator says the economic fallout from COVID-19 makes a trade deal all the more vital. Michel Barnier also accused the UK of falling behind on its commitments.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit briefing: 214 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 214 days until the end of the transition period 00:50

 The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Michel Barnier has taken a hard line on trade deal ahead of next round of post-Brexit negotiations

Related videos from verified sources

'Big, philosophical difference' in Brexit talks - UK minister [Video]

'Big, philosophical difference' in Brexit talks - UK minister

British government minister Michael Gove has said there is still a post-Brexit trade deal to be done with the European Union despite both sides giving downbeat assessments on the latest round o talks...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Trump touts new 'Super Duper Missile' [Video]

Trump touts new 'Super Duper Missile'

US President Donald Trump has touted what he calls his military's new ''Super-Duper MIssile, and says he has 'lost the flavour' for his country's trade deal with China signed in January, before the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this