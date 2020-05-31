EU urges post-Brexit trade deal amid coronavirus crisis
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Ahead of the fourth round of Brexit talks, the EU's chief negotiator says the economic fallout from COVID-19 makes a trade deal all the more vital. Michel Barnier also accused the UK of falling behind on its commitments.
The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Michel Barnier has taken a hard line on trade deal ahead of next round of post-Brexit negotiations
British government minister Michael Gove has said there is still a post-Brexit trade deal to be done with the European Union despite both sides giving downbeat assessments on the latest round o talks...