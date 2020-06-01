Global  

J.R. Smith beats man he says broke his truck window during George Floyd protests

USATODAY.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Former NBA player J.R. Smith says he beat up a man who allegedly damaged his truck during the protests in Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd.
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Protests Continue In Minneapolis

Protests Continue In Minneapolis 00:32

 Peaceful rallies turned into protests for a third night in Minneapolis. With arson, looting, and vandalism, protesters expressed their rage over the death of an unarmed black man. George Floyd was recorded on video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck. According to...

