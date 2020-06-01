J.R. Smith beats man he says broke his truck window during George Floyd protests

Peaceful rallies turned into protests for a third night in Minneapolis. With arson, looting, and vandalism, protesters expressed their rage over the death of an unarmed black man. George Floyd was recorded on video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck. According to...
A curfew was in effect for Long Beach overnight Sunday after authorities reported that several Long Beach businesses were damaged and multiple people were arrested when peaceful protests over the death..
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:24Published
Tweets about this
Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: A video appears to show NBA player J.R. Smith beating up a man who allegedly broke a window on his truck while it sat parked n… 3 hours ago
Los Angeles Times A video appears to show NBA player J.R. Smith beating up a man who allegedly broke a window on his truck while it s… https://t.co/Jf8AcJcRns 10 hours ago