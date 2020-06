Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Russia will not be included in the Group of 7 nations, disagreeing with U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he plans to invite Russia. Trudeau noted Russia was excluded from the group after it annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. "Its continued […]