Protesters Dispersed With Tear Gas So Trump Could Pose at Church

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
“He did not pray,” said Mariann E. Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington. “He did not mention George Floyd, he did not mention the agony of people who have been subjected to this kind of horrific expression of racism and white supremacy for hundreds of years.”
Trump criticised after police clear protests for church visit

Trump criticised after police clear protests for church visit

 President Donald Trump has been criticised for using a visit to a church as a photo opportunity. Mr Trump visited St John's Church near the White House which was set on fire as demonstrators clashed with police over the weekend. Law enforcement cleared protesters out of the area with tear gas before...

Related news from verified sources

Bishop ‘outraged’ after tear gas used on crowds before Trump church photo op

A bishop in the US has said she is “outraged” after tear gas was used to clear protesters ahead of President Donald Trump visiting a church to pose for...
Belfast Telegraph

'I am outraged': DC bishop denounces Trump's church visit after police clear protesters with tear gas

DC Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde said Trump used his visit to St. John's Church for a "message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SBSDeutsche Welle

