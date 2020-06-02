Protesters Dispersed With Tear Gas So Trump Could Pose at Church
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () “He did not pray,” said Mariann E. Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington. “He did not mention George Floyd, he did not mention the agony of people who have been subjected to this kind of horrific expression of racism and white supremacy for hundreds of years.”
President Donald Trump has been criticised for using a visit to a church as a photo opportunity. Mr Trump visited St John's Church near the White House which was set on fire as demonstrators clashed with police over the weekend. Law enforcement cleared protesters out of the area with tear gas before...