'It was not right': Jacinda Ardern criticises NZ Black Lives Matter protesters over coronavirus risk

SBS Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her nation is "on a journey" fighting racism, while asking Kiwis not to protest en masse during COVID-19.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NSW moves to block Black Lives Matter protest

NSW moves to block Black Lives Matter protest 01:43

 Authorities in Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, are trying to block a Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney scheduled for Saturday, citing the risk of a coronavirus outbreak. Ryan Brooks reports.

