You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Nuclear aggression...': Russia slams US argument for low-yield n-warheads



Major war of words broke out between USA & Russia over nuclear arms. Russia hit out at US for reportedly favouring deployment of low-yield nuclear warheads. Moscow said any attack, regardless of weapon.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50 Published on April 30, 2020

Related news from verified sources Putin signs Russia’s nuclear deterrent policy MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday endorsed Russia’s nuclear deterrent policy which allows him to use atomic weapons in response to a...

Seattle Times 11 hours ago Belfast Telegraph Also reported by • Indian Express



Tweets about this