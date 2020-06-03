Global  

Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Mumbai as storm surge threatens to flood slums

WorldNews Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Mumbai as storm surge threatens to flood slumsA cyclone made landfall south of India’s financial capital of Mumbai, with storm surge threatening to flood beaches and low-lying slums as city authorities struggle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Live TV coverage showed inky black clouds framing the sea on India’s western coastline. Trees swayed wildly, as the rain pounded the coastal towns and villages of the central state of Maharashtra. In the state capital Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, India’s largest stock exchange and more than 18 million residents, high winds whipped skyscrapers and ripped apart shanty houses near the beach. Mumbai has not been hit by a cyclone in more than a century, raising concern about its readiness. In the...
