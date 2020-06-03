Global  

Snapchat to stop ‘promoting’ Trump amid uproar over tweets

Seattle Times Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Snapchat will stop “promoting” President Donald Trump on its video messaging service, the latest example of a social media platform adjusting how it treats this U.S. president. Last week, Twitter placed fact-check warnings on two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted problems with the November elections. It demoted […]
