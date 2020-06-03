Snapchat to stop ‘promoting’ Trump amid uproar over tweets
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Snapchat will stop “promoting” President Donald Trump on its video messaging service, the latest example of a social media platform adjusting how it treats this U.S. president. Last week, Twitter placed fact-check warnings on two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted problems with the November elections. It demoted […]
Snap said it would no longer promote U.S. President Donald Trump's account in Snapchat's Discover section, saying his inflammatory comments last week made the account ineligible for the curated section..