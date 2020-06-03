Trump Blocks Chinese Airline Passenger Flights to U.S.
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () The Trump administration will bar all Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States in response to a Chinese policy preventing American airlines from resuming services to China, the administration said Wednesday. The flight ban is set to take effect June 16 but can be enacted sooner on the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Department of Transportation said in . The decision is...
