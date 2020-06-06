Global  

Biden formally clinches U.S. Democratic nomination - reports

Reuters Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday, media reported, setting the stage for a challenge to President Donald Trump in the November election.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination 00:46

 Joe Biden has officially clinched the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, setting him up to meet Donald Trump for the leadership of a country beset by the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest. Mr Biden said in a statement: “It was an honour to compete alongside one of the most talented...

Biden formally clinches U.S. Democratic nomination: reports

Mr. Biden won the delegates after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries on Tuesday.
Hindu


