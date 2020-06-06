Biden formally clinches U.S. Democratic nomination - reports
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday, media reported, setting the stage for a challenge to President Donald Trump in the November election.
