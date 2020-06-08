Global  

New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated' and life can resume without restrictions

Reuters India Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus domestically and will lift all containment measures except for border controls, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, making it one of the first countries to do so.
